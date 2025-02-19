Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,287. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 9,400 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $531,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,585.12. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

