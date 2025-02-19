Treasure Coast Financial Planning Buys 3,637 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEU opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $296.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

