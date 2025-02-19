Treatt (LON:TET) Shares Up 11.6% – Time to Buy?

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 444 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 444 ($5.60). 114,351 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 112,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398 ($5.02).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.20) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Treatt alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TET

Treatt Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £268.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 451.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 451.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Treatt (LON:TET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 24.47 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Treatt had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Treatt plc will post 27.0420792 EPS for the current year.

Treatt Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 5.81 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.60. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Treatt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.