Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.760-2.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Trimble also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.610 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Trimble stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. Trimble has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Trimble had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 40.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

