Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $794.0 million-$824.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.4 million. Trimble also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.760-2.980 EPS.

Trimble Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TRMB opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.