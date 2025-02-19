Trinity Industries (TRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

