Tripadvisor (TRIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Tripadvisor to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $400.02 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.