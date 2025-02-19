Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,096 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $36,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 147,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 97,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 172,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

