Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,161 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $46,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.6 %

JLL opened at $281.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

