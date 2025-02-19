Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $33,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.12 and a 12 month high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.