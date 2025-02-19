Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $44,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 177.8% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 348.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.16.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

