Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $24,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 37,900.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $166.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.33. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

