TSE:BMO Q2 EPS Forecast Boosted by National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.58.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

TSE:BMO opened at C$143.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$141.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$129.70. The stock has a market cap of C$104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$109.02 and a 1 year high of C$147.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Montreal

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.