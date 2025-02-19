TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) versus Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) Critical Contrast

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nukkleus and TSS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus $5.91 million 12.35 -$8.52 million N/A N/A TSS $54.40 million 6.78 $70,000.00 $0.18 85.78

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Nukkleus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Nukkleus has a beta of -6.6, suggesting that its stock price is 760% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nukkleus and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A -117.96% 653.80% TSS 3.59% 87.89% 11.84%

Summary

TSS beats Nukkleus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors. In addition, the company provides software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. Nukkleus Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

