U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Director John P. Brogan Sells 3,000 Shares

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,768.48. This represents a 6.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

U-Haul Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UHAL traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.98. 16,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,054. U-Haul Holding has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U-Haul in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new position in U-Haul in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in U-Haul in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

