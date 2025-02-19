UBS Group Upgrades Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) to “Hold”

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Nanobiotix Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NBTX opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. Nanobiotix has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Institutional Trading of Nanobiotix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

