Ultrapar Participações (UGP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGP has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.