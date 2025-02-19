UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at $675,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at $614,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 101.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 80,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UMH Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 863,089 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 661.59%.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.