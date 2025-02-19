Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Unisys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Unisys Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:UIS opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. Unisys has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

