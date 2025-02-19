Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CAO Sells $30,243.60 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $30,243.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 450,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,775,100.08. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Barrysmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $29,841.42.

On Monday, December 16th, Mark Barrysmith sold 1,228 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $30,012.32.

On Monday, November 25th, Mark Barrysmith sold 8,112 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $197,770.56.

Unity Software Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of U stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,199,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,359. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $22,999,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on U shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.81.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

