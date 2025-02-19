Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 39.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 495,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,012,448. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URBN stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

