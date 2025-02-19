Valaris (VAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valaris Stock Performance

VAL opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10. Valaris has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Valaris in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valaris from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

