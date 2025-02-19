Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.32, with a volume of 173008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$556.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.70.

In other Valeura Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$770,200.00. Company insiders own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

