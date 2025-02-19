Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Cuts Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLTR. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

