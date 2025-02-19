Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 194,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 787,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

