Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,295.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,350.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,251.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1,198.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,394. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

