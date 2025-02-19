Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 22,750.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

