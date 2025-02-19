Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,518,637,000 after buying an additional 119,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,656,005,000 after buying an additional 61,799 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after buying an additional 487,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 26.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,923,000 after purchasing an additional 335,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $633,469,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.82.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $525.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $511.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.52 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.