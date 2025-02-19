Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 322,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.1 %
Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $352.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $282.09 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
