Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

