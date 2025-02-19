Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.30.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $572.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $584.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

