Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period.

PFEB stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $816.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

