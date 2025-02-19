Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

VOT opened at $274.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.81 and a 52 week high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

