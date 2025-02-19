Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.60 and last traded at $37.68. Approximately 877,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,665,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,261.50. This represents a 60.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,240. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,436,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 422,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 31,661 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,628,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,545 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

