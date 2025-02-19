VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 117,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 68,579 shares.The stock last traded at $68.15 and had previously closed at $68.34.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $737.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Agribusiness ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,235,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

