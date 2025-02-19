Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VDE stock opened at $127.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $115.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

