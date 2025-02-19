Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.3% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after buying an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,041 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

