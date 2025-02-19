Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VWO opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

