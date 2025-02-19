Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of VWO opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.