Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

