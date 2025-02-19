Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Parker Financial LLC

Parker Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 13.7% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VUG opened at $427.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.41. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.