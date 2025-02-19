Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,393,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average of $128.96.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

