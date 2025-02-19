Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $644.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $628.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.