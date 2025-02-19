Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

