Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,356 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,593 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,775 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $282.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.25. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $226.62 and a 52 week high of $282.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

