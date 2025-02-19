Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 82.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 39,593 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.70. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $107.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

