Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,735,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $562.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.60 and a 52 week high of $562.31. The company has a market cap of $509.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

