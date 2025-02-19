Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $191.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.15. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $170.26 and a 52-week high of $199.72.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

