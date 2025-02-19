Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,588 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,287.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,826,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after buying an additional 2,796,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,062,000 after buying an additional 1,863,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,458 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

