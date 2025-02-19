Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after buying an additional 5,268,623 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after buying an additional 989,674 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,698,000 after buying an additional 669,944 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,430,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,591,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,314,000 after buying an additional 406,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

