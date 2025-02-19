Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $123.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.69. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.98.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

